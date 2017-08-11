This picture of Ntando Duma breast feeding will melt your heart
11 August 2017 - 13:03
Ntando Duma is loving every moment of motherhood.
The actress recently did a photoshoot with little Sbahle and was captured proudly breast feeding.
Over the past two weeks numerous celebrities both here and abroad have spoken out about mothers taking a stand against breast feeding in public being frowned upon.
And this picture of Ntando and Sbahle will completely warm your heart!
