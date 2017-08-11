TshisaLIVE

This picture of Ntando Duma breast feeding will melt your heart

11 August 2017 - 13:03 By TshisaLIVE
Ntando Duma and her baby girl.
Image: Via Ntando Duma Instagram

Ntando Duma is loving every moment of motherhood. 

The actress recently did a photoshoot with little Sbahle and was captured proudly breast feeding. 

Over the past two weeks numerous celebrities both here and abroad have spoken out about mothers taking a stand against breast feeding in public being frowned upon. 

And this picture of Ntando and Sbahle will completely warm your heart! 

❤️ @sbahlemzizi ....ANYTHING for you! 📸 : @_anteye

A post shared by Ms Ntando Fleekiswa Duma (@dumantando) on

