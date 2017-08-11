TshisaLIVE

Trevor Noah pokes fun at Bonang's book errors

11 August 2017 - 08:25 By TshisaLIVE
Trevor Noah is back to tour the country with his “There’s a Gupta on My Stoep” comedy show.
Don't ever say Trevor Noah doesn't keep up with what is going on in SA! During his show, There's a Gupta on my Stoep, the comedian didn't waste the chance to poke fun at the errors in Bonang Matheba's recently released book.

AKA performed at the show at the Dome on Thursday night and shortly after his performance, Trevor Noah took to the stage.

"I guess I can't speak about Bonang now," he said.

The host of The Daily Show used the book as his opening joke and said that even though a deputy minister had admitted to assaulting a woman, Bonang was still topping the trends list with South Africans talking about the errors in her book.

Bonang Matheba: From A to B was released two weeks ago and the errors were immediately picked up.

Trevor played out a story of a child using the book at school and the teacher reprimanding the student for not reading it correctly. But then the child pointed out that he was reading the book as is, errors and all.

On Thursday Bonang's team said she was not apologetic for the errors in the book as the fault was not hers. Exclusive Books have withdrawn the books until a republished version is out and have offered customers a refund.

Clearly B was not offended though: she was at the Dome to support her man. Water off a ducks back, ne.

P O W E R 📸 by @blaq_smith 🇿🇦®

A post shared by AKA (@akaworldwide) on

