Trevor Noah pokes fun at Bonang's book errors

Don't ever say Trevor Noah doesn't keep up with what is going on in SA! During his show, There's a Gupta on my Stoep, the comedian didn't waste the chance to poke fun at the errors in Bonang Matheba's recently released book.

AKA performed at the show at the Dome on Thursday night and shortly after his performance, Trevor Noah took to the stage.

"I guess I can't speak about Bonang now," he said.

The host of The Daily Show used the book as his opening joke and said that even though a deputy minister had admitted to assaulting a woman, Bonang was still topping the trends list with South Africans talking about the errors in her book.

Bonang Matheba: From A to B was released two weeks ago and the errors were immediately picked up.