Trevor Noah promised an extravaganza and we damn well got it

11 August 2017 - 10:46 By Jessica Levitt
Trevor Noah's show at The Dome was a massive success
Image: Jessica Levitt

At a press conference on Thursday Trevor Noah was asked about the high prices of his tickets for his show, There's a Gupta on My Stoep. He defended the fee and said that South Africans are willing to pay for international acts but not for local performers.

He also said that he produced a "quality show" and that fans who had bought tickets could expect an "extravaganza."

And an extravaganza is exactly what we got.

TshisaLIVE was invited to the show and this wasn't just Trevor Noah on stage for an hour. The Dome was packed to capacity and there were three comedians who took to the stage to warm up the crowds. Khanyisa Bunu, Robby Collins and Schalk Bezuidenhout all performed short sets before AKA took to the stage.

And then our fav walked on and wowed us from the moment he ripped into Bonang's book. Trevor again brought South Africans together through his comedic genius, addressing serious issues around race, the Gupta family and Julius Malema.

The host of The Daily Show definitely hasn't lost his touch and although he lives in a fancy apartment in New York and visits home every now and then, there's no doubt that Mzansi still claims him as theirs.

Oh, and about the price of tickets? Fam, we'd eat dry bread to attend another show.

*The Daily Show with Trevor Noah airs on Comedy Central from Tuesday to Friday at 21:30.

TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
