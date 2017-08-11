TshisaLIVE

Trevor Noah TV show 'to highlight young talent' in the works

11 August 2017 - 08:00
Trevor Noah has a local TV show in the works
It has been confirmed that Trevor Noah has signed a deal with M-Net for a new TV show that will be aired in 2018.

The 13-part series aims to "showcase young talent" and will see Trevor take the helm and guide up and coming comedians.

At a press conference in Johannesburg on Thursday Trevor said he has always wanted to grow comedy in South Africa.

"I remember when I was young, watching really amazing shows and at the time, it was a lot of Afrikaans comedians. It was the Tolla van der Merwes and all of them. They were telling jokes together. There was a culture of comedy in South Africa. There was a conversation that was happening in a space where people were getting to know funniness from home."

Filming for the show, which will be aired on M-Net (channel 101), will start in early 2018 and will be aired soon after.

The working title of the show is Trevor Noah Presents and the host of The Daily Show will be hosting the show as well as giving comedians the chance to share a stage with him.

"That's something I've always wanted to grow. I want to give young comedians the opportunity to connect with their audience."

