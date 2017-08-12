TshisaLIVE

Dumi Masilela funeral underway

12 August 2017
Dumi Masilela will be laid to rest today.
Hundreds of family, friends and fans have gathered at the Hope Restoration Church in Kempton Park to bid farewell to Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela. 

A beautiful picture of Dumi can be seen on stage which has been lined with beautiful white flower arrangements. 

Dumi's widow and actress Simphiwe Ngema is dressed in a beautiful white dress and is expected to speak at the end of the service. 

Dumi's friends who have taken to the stage so far have remembered the "god fearing" man he was.

Dumi was shot and killed in a botched hijacking last week will be laid to rest after the funeral service. 

