Dumi Masilela funeral underway
Hundreds of family, friends and fans have gathered at the Hope Restoration Church in Kempton Park to bid farewell to Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela.
A beautiful picture of Dumi can be seen on stage which has been lined with beautiful white flower arrangements.
Dumi's widow and actress Simphiwe Ngema is dressed in a beautiful white dress and is expected to speak at the end of the service.
Simphiwe set to speak only at the end of the service. The programme filled with musical items#DumiMasilelafuneral pic.twitter.com/zDeLkSbwRl— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) August 12, 2017
#DumiMasilelafuneral— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) August 12, 2017
The families settle in.
Simphiwe dressed in white. pic.twitter.com/cKq0yQYf5Q
Dumi's friends who have taken to the stage so far have remembered the "god fearing" man he was.
Dumi was shot and killed in a botched hijacking last week will be laid to rest after the funeral service.
Bongani says Dumi was a spirit filled man. He says he always reminded him of God's presence#DumiMasilelafuneral pic.twitter.com/L0CNK3xEMr— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) August 12, 2017
