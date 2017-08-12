TshisaLIVE

Somizi admits that he's a 'freelancer' in the love department

12 August 2017 - 08:00 By TshisaLIVE
Somizi doesn't mind trying all his options
Somizi is apparently a free agent and is very open about the fact that he's looking for a relationship.

In a recent episode of his reality show, Living the Dream with Somizi, the Idols SA judge opened up about the fact that he would only enter into a relationship with someone who is settled in life.

"He needs to have money. He has a job. He has a career. He has a house. He has everything. Until I found someone who is on my level, I'm not committing. I'll freelance. I'll be Mr. Delivery."

Somizi insisted that just because he is on the hunt doesn't mean he has no morals.

"I'm not loose. I'm just a freelancer."

