WATCH: Simphiwe Ngema breaks down with grief

12 August 2017 - 12:19 By TshisaLIVE

Dumi Masilela's widow and actress Simphiwe Ngema was overcome with emotion and struggled to say her final goodbye to her husband. 

Supported by a family member at the graveyard where Dumi  was being laid to rest, Simphiwe struggled to go to his final resting place. 

"I can't, it hurts," she cried out. 

'He loved me effortlessly' - Simphiwe Ngema's emotional final farewell to Dumi Masilela

Dumi Masilela's widow and actress, Simphiwe Ngema's took to the stage to pay emotional tribute to her husband.  After singing a worship song in his ...
4 hours ago

WATCH: Simphiwe Ngema sings at Dumi Masilela's funeral

Dumi Masilela's widow and actress Simphiwe Ngema showed incredible strength when she took to the stage to sing a worship song at the funeral service ...
4 hours ago

WATCH: Simphiwe Ngema dressed in white for Dumi's funeral

Dumi Masilela's widow and actress, Simphiwe Ngema is wearing a beautiful long white dress and hat as she bids farewell to her husband.
6 hours ago

Dumi Masilela funeral underway

Hundreds of family, friends and fans have gathered at the Hope Restoration Church in Kempton Park to bid farewell to Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela.
7 hours ago

