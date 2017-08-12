WATCH: Simphiwe Ngema breaks down with grief
12 August 2017 - 12:19
Dumi Masilela's widow and actress Simphiwe Ngema was overcome with emotion and struggled to say her final goodbye to her husband.
Supported by a family member at the graveyard where Dumi was being laid to rest, Simphiwe struggled to go to his final resting place.
"I can't, it hurts," she cried out.
Simz cries out it hurts. I can't #DumiMasilelafuneral pic.twitter.com/f23nUbVe3Q— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) August 12, 2017
