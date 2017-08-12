WATCH: Simphiwe Ngema dressed in white for Dumi's funeral

Dumi Masilela's widow and actress, Simphiwe Ngema is wearing a beautiful long white dress and hat as she bids farewell to her husband.

Hundreds of mourners have gathered at the Hope Restoration Memorial Church in Kempton Park for the funeral service of the actor.

Simz is seated in the front row next to Dumi's mother who is wearing a black dress, while his brothers are both wearing matching red coats.