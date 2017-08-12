TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Simphiwe Ngema dressed in white for Dumi's funeral

12 August 2017 - 09:32 By TshisaLIVE
Actress Simphiwe Ngema and late husband and actor Dumi Masilela
Actress Simphiwe Ngema and late husband and actor Dumi Masilela
Dumi Masilela's widow and actress, Simphiwe Ngema is wearing a beautiful long white dress and hat as she bids farewell to her husband. 

Hundreds of mourners have gathered at the Hope Restoration Memorial Church in Kempton Park for the funeral service of the actor. 

Simz is seated in the front row next to Dumi's mother who is wearing a black dress, while his brothers are both wearing matching red coats. 

Dumi Masilela funeral underway

Hundreds of family, friends and fans have gathered at the Hope Restoration Church in Kempton Park to bid farewell to Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela.
Dumi and Simphiwe's love shines bright at memorial

Family, friends, fans and colleagues united in mourning at the Hope Restoration Church in Kempton Park on Joburg's East Rand on Wednesday as the life ...
Simphiwe Ngema: I saw God in Dumi

Actress Simphiwe Ngema fought back tears and had to take deep breaths as she spoke of her husband, Dumi Masilela, who was murdered in a botched ...
Simphiwe Ngema: Nothing prepares you for being a 27-year-old widow

Simphiwe Ngema took to the stage at the Hope Restoration Church in Kempton Park on Joburg's East Rand to lead the crowd in a song of prayer.After the ...
