WATCH: Simphiwe Ngema dressed in white for Dumi's funeral
12 August 2017 - 09:32
Dumi Masilela's widow and actress, Simphiwe Ngema is wearing a beautiful long white dress and hat as she bids farewell to her husband.
Hundreds of mourners have gathered at the Hope Restoration Memorial Church in Kempton Park for the funeral service of the actor.
Simz is seated in the front row next to Dumi's mother who is wearing a black dress, while his brothers are both wearing matching red coats.
Dumi Masilela's family, wife and brothers seated in front, just opposite his coffin in Kempton Park. #dumimasilela pic.twitter.com/lbESGRlSlO— Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) August 12, 2017
Dumi Masilela's coffin arrives at the Hope Restoration Memorial church in Kempton Park, as the programme commences. #dumimasilela pic.twitter.com/eqwfxJISUW— Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) August 12, 2017
Website launch special All Sunday Times articles
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP