WATCH: Simphiwe Ngema sings at Dumi Masilela's funeral

12 August 2017 - 11:10 By TshisaLIVE
Simphiwe Ngema supported by Dumi Masilela's mother.
Dumi Masilela's widow and actress Simphiwe Ngema showed incredible strength when she took to the stage to sing a worship song at the funeral service of her husband. 

Dressed in a white dress and matching white hat, Simz was supported by family members on stage, including Dumi's mother. 

Simz poured her heart out in through the song. 

Mourners have gathered at the Hope Restoration Church in Kempton Park to bid farewell to the actor who was killed in a botched hijacking last week. 

