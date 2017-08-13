TshisaLIVE

Caster Semenya would be a rapper if she wasn't a runner

13 August 2017 - 08:00
Caster would totally dominate the music scene
Image: Via Caster Semenya Instagram

Olympic champion Caster Semenya may inspire many with her athletic abilities, but if it was up to her, she'd be a rapper.

"If I was given a voice I'd be in music. I wish I could rap a beat. I wish I could rap a bit."

She was speaking to Proverb on BET Africa show, Being Caster Semenya, where she said that she loves music.

"Music is everything. It motivates. It makes you relax. That is something that I would explore. I like hip-hop," she added.

In the interview Caster opened up about her relationship with her wife, Violet Raseboya, and said she was often the only person who was there for her at her lowest points.

She said that being in a relationship made them both realise that there's a lot of give and take and it's now longer "about the I but about the us."

