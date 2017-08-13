TshisaLIVE

Siv Ngesi: Never fry food naked

13 August 2017 - 12:00 By TshisaLIVE
Siv has learnt his lesson
Siv has learnt his lesson
Image: Via Siv Ngesi Instagram

But Siv has got time to test his body, hey.

While we certainly approve of him cooking naked, when it comes to frying and oil, he really should be careful.

We're preaching to the choir though.

Siv posted a series of Insta snaps where he explained that he got just one small drop on his penis and, damn, it was sore.

"Note to self: never fry food while naked. It's not a very pleasant. As much as we think our penis can take a lot of stuff, hot oil isn't one of them. Olive oil. It was just a small drop..."

