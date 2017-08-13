TshisaLIVE

Tumisho Masha flaunts his gal's booty

13 August 2017 - 12:00 By TshisaLIVE
Tumisho is in love
Image: Via Tumisho Masha Instagram

Tumisho Masha is in love and wants everybody to know.

He posted a picture of himself holding onto a mystery gals booty while on holiday in Zanzibar.

Haters gonna say it's photoshopped!😂 #baecation

A post shared by Tumisho Masha (@tumishomasha) on

It's not the first time we've been given a look at Chantal Wagner.

Just celebrating life...

A post shared by Tumisho Masha (@tumishomasha) on

On Father's Day she posted a picture of Tumisho with his daughter and paid tribute to him.

"May that light you shine into your daughters life continue to shine bright - may she know your love and never desire anything outside of the love you show her!! May your journey of fatherhood continue to be one you love through live through and laugh through."

Last year Tumisho was arrested after being charged with assault.  It was alleged he assaulted his wife after an altercation. He was released on R1,000 bail.

