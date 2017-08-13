Tumisho Masha flaunts his gal's booty
13 August 2017 - 12:00
Tumisho Masha is in love and wants everybody to know.
He posted a picture of himself holding onto a mystery gals booty while on holiday in Zanzibar.
It's not the first time we've been given a look at Chantal Wagner.
On Father's Day she posted a picture of Tumisho with his daughter and paid tribute to him.
"May that light you shine into your daughters life continue to shine bright - may she know your love and never desire anything outside of the love you show her!! May your journey of fatherhood continue to be one you love through live through and laugh through."
Last year Tumisho was arrested after being charged with assault. It was alleged he assaulted his wife after an altercation. He was released on R1,000 bail.
