WATCH: Sbahle's swimsuit video causes a heatwave

13 August 2017 - 14:00 By TshisaLIVE
Sbahle Mpisane is ready for summer.
Sbahle Mpisane is ready for summer.
Image: Sbahle Mpisane’s Instagram

It's no secret that Sbahle Mpisane's got a killer body, however that doesn't stop us from drooling every time  she flaunts it. 

While the rest of us are still working on those summer bodies - she's ready. 

Sbahle has even gotten out her swimsuit and she is absolute flames in it. 

The fitness fundi shared a video of herself flaunting her smoking-hot dance moves in her new black number. 

Boys this is sure to get you hot under the collar! 

