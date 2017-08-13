WATCH: Sbahle's swimsuit video causes a heatwave
13 August 2017 - 14:00
It's no secret that Sbahle Mpisane's got a killer body, however that doesn't stop us from drooling every time she flaunts it.
While the rest of us are still working on those summer bodies - she's ready.
Sbahle has even gotten out her swimsuit and she is absolute flames in it.
The fitness fundi shared a video of herself flaunting her smoking-hot dance moves in her new black number.
Boys this is sure to get you hot under the collar!
Website launch special All Sunday Times articles
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP