WATCH: Sbahle's swimsuit video causes a heatwave

It's no secret that Sbahle Mpisane's got a killer body, however that doesn't stop us from drooling every time she flaunts it.

While the rest of us are still working on those summer bodies - she's ready.

Sbahle has even gotten out her swimsuit and she is absolute flames in it.

The fitness fundi shared a video of herself flaunting her smoking-hot dance moves in her new black number.

Boys this is sure to get you hot under the collar!