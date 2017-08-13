WATCH: Somizi dancing to #Tholukuthihey is everything!

While it's common knowledge that choreographer Somizi Mhlongo can dance, it's always fascinating to watch him move and his moves for the hottest song at the moment Thol'ukuthi hey are just on point!

Somizi was captured dancing outside his car with the newly released song that went viral after DJ Euphonik capitalised on an opportunity to make two young artists (Killer kau and Mbali) famous.

Somizi shows off his smooth moves with a friend, showing Mzansi how to dance to the vibrant song.