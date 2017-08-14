Buhle Mkhize defends Bonang against haters

Fashionista and socialite Buhle Mkhize has some stinging words for critics who have dragged Bonang Matheba.

Bonang has been the talk of the town over the past three weeks after grammatical and factual errors in her book, Bonang: From A to B, went viral. The public backlash led to Exclusive Books and the publishers recalling it, and customers being offered a full refund.

Buhle, who is currently overseas, has been watching the social media fiasco and had some things to get off her chest.

"You clearly don't understand public humiliation because no one knows your name. You are left free to make a million change count errors kwaShoprite and you misspell the s**t out of everything in your cubicle but no one says anything because Asikwazi (We don't know) Myekeni bo (leave her alone)!," she said.

Buhle said that instead of dragging Bonang people should be proud that her name can be mentioned along side the likes of Halle Berry.

She also challenged haters to drag her because she wasn't scared.

"Dear fans do not come for me I'll drag you to the front of the school yard. My post isn't ukuncenga (begging) anything because I do not do ass kissing. This is genuine love and support for someone who makes it so beautiful being a woman and a go getter," she said.

In the wake of the storm that erupted over her book, Bonang has remained unapologetic for what she believes is the publisher's errors.

"It is a publishing error that is being dealt with by the publishers. Bonang was obviously upset by it but she will not apologise for the errors because these were publishing errors," B's manager Sylvester Chauke told TshisaLIVE.