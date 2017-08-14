Caster dedicates her gold to SA women, leaves SA proud

Caster Semenya has again restored a sense of pride in the hearts of South Africans after she won gold in the 800m at the IAAF World Championships in London and said that she is dedicating the win to "amazing South African women."

After leaving her competitors in the dust and and finishing her race at the fastest time recorded for the year, Caster dedicated her win to the women of Mzansi. She spoke about her joy at winning her gold medal in a month where women are celebrated in in South Africa.

"It is women's month and this gold is is for all the South African women. They are amazing and I dedicate the win to them for their amazing support."

The athlete, who was defending her Olympic champion title beat Burundi’s Francine Niyonsaba and American Ajee Wilson.

The country erupted with praise and filled social media with congratulatory messages.