Caster dedicates her gold to SA women, leaves SA proud
Caster Semenya has again restored a sense of pride in the hearts of South Africans after she won gold in the 800m at the IAAF World Championships in London and said that she is dedicating the win to "amazing South African women."
After leaving her competitors in the dust and and finishing her race at the fastest time recorded for the year, Caster dedicated her win to the women of Mzansi. She spoke about her joy at winning her gold medal in a month where women are celebrated in in South Africa.
"It is women's month and this gold is is for all the South African women. They are amazing and I dedicate the win to them for their amazing support."
The athlete, who was defending her Olympic champion title beat Burundi’s Francine Niyonsaba and American Ajee Wilson.
The country erupted with praise and filled social media with congratulatory messages.
#Castersemenya when caster is good I forgot I have flu and fatigued— somizi somGAGA (@somizi) August 13, 2017
Who can deny what God already knows of your greatness? #CasterSemenya pic.twitter.com/HOK4sIo0D8— Portia Gumede (@portiagumedesa) August 13, 2017
The beauty, courage and grace of #Castersemenya in the middle of competition complexity is legendary. So inspiring.— Timothy Maurice (@timothymaurice) August 13, 2017
Proud to be from 🇿🇦! Well done, champion.. #CasterSemenya pic.twitter.com/AOcBdkErZW— Sammy Sosa (@sam_lehoko) August 13, 2017
She did the damn thing 👏👏👏👏#CasterSemenya #800m #IAAFWorldChampionships #OurGoldenGirl #GOAT— Lalla Hirayama (@Lalla_Hirayama) August 13, 2017
When they say @caster800m 'world leading time' & 'gold medal' all in one sentence. We are proud of you! GOAT!! #London2017 #CasterSemenya pic.twitter.com/yxQyi3NhdS— Rami Chuene 1st Lady (@ramichuene) August 14, 2017
GOLD for Caster Semenya! Haters go take several seats. Our champ did it again! #London2017 #CasterSemenya 🇿🇦🥇❤️ pic.twitter.com/xmKpcNeIfy— Ulrich J van Vuuren (@UlrichJvV) August 13, 2017
