Die Antwoord release 'bizarre' trailer for Zef TV

In July Die Antwoord announced it would be releasing a comic book series. The project was the lead-up to a TV series about the duo's life in SA called, South African Ninja.

A trailer for the TV show was released at the end of July and has again received attention as international media pick up on it.

In essence, Die Antwoord say all of their music videos have been a kind of "lead-up" to the TV show.

"All the ZEF videos and movies DIE ANTWOORD have made over the last 7 years were little clips from our own TV SERIES we making called SOUTH AFRICAN NINJA! ZEF TV in da making! Go hard or go 2 church! Fokkit," is written on the description of the trailer.

The video has over 370,000 views. There is no word on when the show will be released or who will be starring in it.