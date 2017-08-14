TshisaLIVE

Die Antwoord release 'bizarre' trailer for Zef TV

14 August 2017 - 06:48 By TshisaLIVE
Die Antwoord are making a TV series
Die Antwoord are making a TV series
Image: Supplied

In July Die Antwoord announced it would be releasing a comic book series. The project was the lead-up to a TV series about the duo's life in SA called, South African Ninja.

A trailer for the TV show was released at the end of July and has again received attention as international media pick up on it.

In essence, Die Antwoord say all of their music videos have been a kind of "lead-up" to the TV show.

"All the ZEF videos and movies DIE ANTWOORD have made over the last 7 years were little clips from our own TV SERIES we making called SOUTH AFRICAN NINJA! ZEF TV in da making! Go hard or go 2 church! Fokkit," is written on the description of the trailer.

The video has over 370,000 views. There is no word on when the show will be released or who will be starring in it.

 

'F*ck Everyone' Die Antwoord to be immortalised in comic book

Die Antwoord are gunning for immortality when a new comic book series written and conceptualised by the group's Ninja and Yo-landi Vi$$er launches at ...
TshisaLIVE
24 days ago

Yikes! Ntsiki Mazwai is not finished with Die Antwoord

A week after launching a scathing attack against Die Antwoord, Mazwai has taken to Instagram to once again lambaste the musicians.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Ntsiki lambastes Die Antwoord for 'disrespecting' the Xhosa culture

Outspoken musician Ntsiki Mazwai wants to take music duo Die Antwoord to the human rights commission over their "disrespectful" depiction of Xhosa ...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. WATCH: Simphiwe Ngema breaks down with grief TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH: Simphiwe Ngema sings at Dumi Masilela's funeral TshisaLIVE
  3. 'He loved me effortlessly' - Simphiwe Ngema's emotional final farewell to Dumi ... TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH: Simphiwe Ngema dressed in white for Dumi's funeral TshisaLIVE
  5. IN PICTURES: Final farewell for Dumi Masilela TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Simz bids final farewell to late husband Dumi Masilela
Dumisani Masilela's wife breaks down at husband's grave
X