Harlots: sex, power and money in 18th-century England

You can now binge-watch Harlots, starring two-time Oscar-nominee Samantha Morton (In America, Sweet and Lowdown) and 2016 and 2017 Bafta nominee Lesley Manville (River, Mum) as rival brothel owners in 18th-century England.

“So much of London was built on the profits of prostitution,” says Manville. “One in five women were prostitutes during that time. And it was happening at all levels of society.“

Jessica Brown Findlay (Lady Sybil in Downton Abbey) also stars as Morton’s eldest daughter, Charlotte, the city’s most wanted courtesan, who begins to grapple with her position in both society and her family.

Screenwriter Moira Buffini (Jane Eyre) was partly inspired to create Harlots by reading Harris’s List of Covent Garden Ladies, a bestselling yearly publication describing, in very fine language, the services of London’s sex workers, from high-class courtesans to those who solicited in seedy bars and taverns. This gentleman’s guide to whoring led her to an outlaw society of women who had found a way to turn the economy of exploitation around and use it for their own benefit

“We knew instantly that we wanted to create a drama about these women from their point of view,” says Buffini. “We found them to be funny, bold and outrageous, full of wit and irreverence. It was easy to become seduced by them and their world.”