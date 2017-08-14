TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: Idols SA's Ofentse stresses Twitter while the women impress

14 August 2017 - 10:03 By TshisaLIVE
Idols SA hopeful Ofentse kept forgetting his lyrics which left his fans stressed
Image: Via Twitter

As the number of contestants decreased on Idols SA following part two of theatre week, fans found themselves stressed as one of their faves Ofentse Motale gave a cringe-worthy performance where he forgot his lyrics.

Ofentse, who had been a firm favourite from his initial audition, left fans disappointed with many mistakes in his song. The female contestants dominated last night's episode and impressed both judges, and viewers.  

Hopefuls Tee, Sibongile and Basetsana were among those who gave outstanding performances.

Here are some of the reactions:

