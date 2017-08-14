IN MEMES: Idols SA's Ofentse stresses Twitter while the women impress

As the number of contestants decreased on Idols SA following part two of theatre week, fans found themselves stressed as one of their faves Ofentse Motale gave a cringe-worthy performance where he forgot his lyrics.

Ofentse, who had been a firm favourite from his initial audition, left fans disappointed with many mistakes in his song. The female contestants dominated last night's episode and impressed both judges, and viewers.

Hopefuls Tee, Sibongile and Basetsana were among those who gave outstanding performances.

Here are some of the reactions: