IN MEMES: Idols SA's Ofentse stresses Twitter while the women impress
As the number of contestants decreased on Idols SA following part two of theatre week, fans found themselves stressed as one of their faves Ofentse Motale gave a cringe-worthy performance where he forgot his lyrics.
Ofentse, who had been a firm favourite from his initial audition, left fans disappointed with many mistakes in his song. The female contestants dominated last night's episode and impressed both judges, and viewers.
Hopefuls Tee, Sibongile and Basetsana were among those who gave outstanding performances.
Here are some of the reactions:
Ofentse is stressing me out 🙆🏽 #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/7ythDXnA9L— Karabo Mokgoko 🦄 (@Karabo_Mokgoko) August 13, 2017
Ofentse out here trying to give me a heart attack!😭😭😭#IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/Tf8oIAR4Vf— Precious♡ (@Letso_Tshabangu) August 13, 2017
If they save Ofentse again I am done watching #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/RTIW6ZQeM3— Zamore (@JustZamore) August 13, 2017
Ofentse is like Pirates, he keeps breaking my heart . Am tired 😒😒😒#IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/VYtbDielx5— nela_mbambo (@Yonela40228255) August 13, 2017
#IdolsSA I just hope Ofentse made it to the top 16 pic.twitter.com/qx724m9P9w— Lloyd Itu (@McLloyd_Clinton) August 13, 2017
#IdolsSA Ofentse you better deliver or I'm giving up on you pic.twitter.com/QPGUVmtA8A— uMnguni wasebuhleni (@TebenguniS) August 13, 2017
#IdolsSA ofentse has a beautiful voice,his problem ain't with the lyrics but the language. pic.twitter.com/f4af7R7Vq2— Lindokuhle Nkosi (@Simply_Lindor) August 13, 2017
#IdolsSA Let me go help OFENTSE with his song. pic.twitter.com/kRebTeAGYS— Tebogo Mokubung (@TebogoMokubung4) August 13, 2017
Ofentse if you could get it right today... #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/fvCEhjZJfD— BBdub (@theebeautyforte) August 13, 2017
I think it's not all about ofentse not knowing the lyrics but I think him and English are not friends... from AtoB kinda #idolsSA pic.twitter.com/TUZ5xrS7sd— #boy2men (@boy2men_) August 13, 2017
