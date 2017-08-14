TshisaLIVE

Mandisa Mkhize sends heartfelt tribute to Simz Ngema

14 August 2017 - 11:10 By TshisaLIVE
Simphiwe Ngema gets love from Mandisa Mkhize.
Simphiwe Ngema gets love from Mandisa Mkhize.
Image: Via Instagram

Senzo Meyiwa's widow, Mandisa Mkhize who herself has felt the pain of losing a husband, had some words of encouragement for Simphiwe Ngema. 

Taking to social media Mandisa shared a picture of Simz and Dumi Masilela with a message of support. 

"Be strong we all saw the love u had for each other, let that love continue living in you. May his soul rest in peace," she said. 

As the Rhythm City actor was buried on Saturday, Simphiwe's display of the love they shared shone bright at the funeral. 

Fans have flooded social media with messages of support as Simz stood up on stage to sing a worship song.  Mourners also struggled to fight back tears when she gave an emotional speech. 

"One of Dumi's talents was loving me effortlessly and so truly. I always say that not a lot of people get to experience what I experienced, people long for that love," she said. 

Simphiwe said that she knew it was unusual for a wife to speak at her husband's funeral. 

"I know it is not a norm for a wife to stand up and speak at her husband's funeral, but hey guess what, neither is losing your husband two months after your marriage," she said. 

