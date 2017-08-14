Sorry fam! Robert Marawa is not joining Power FM

A picture of Robert Marawa and Power FM boss Given Mkhari with a cryptic caption sparked hope among fans on social media that he may be joining the station.

However, speaking to TshisaLIVE, Robert confirmed that he had not announced his next move and that his picture with Given does not mean he is joining Power FM.

"No, I don't know anything about 'negotiations' with Power FM. I have made no announcement of my next move [as far as radio is concerned] as yet but once there is something to announce, I will announce it," he said.

Robert has been silent on his next move since he was sacked from Metro FM in July after he refused to report for work over the "unfair suspension" of his producer.

Ever since then fans have been waiting with baited breath to find out when Robert will be back on the airwaves.