South Africa is spitting fire over Marks Maponyane's R3,000 assault fine

14 August 2017 - 14:08 By Karishma Thakurdin
Marks Maponyane has been found guilty of assault.
South Africans have been left fuming over news that sports personality, Marks Maponyane was slapped on the wrist with a R3,000 fine or six months in prison, after being found guilty of assaulting his estranged wife, Sylvia Maponyane. 

According to Sunday World, Maponyane was found guilty by the Tembisa Magistrates Court on Friday. 

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwana confirmed the news to the paper.

"He pleaded guilty to assaulting his wife and was found guilty and given a suspended sentence," she said. 

Maponyane has become one of the most talked about topics on social media as the public filled Twitter with their opinions. 

Many users filled the platform with angry messages about public figures being involved in violent incidents involving women. 

Here are some of the reactions: 

