Trevor Noah thanks Bonang for being able to laugh at herself

14 August 2017 - 06:27 By TshisaLIVE
Bonang and AKA backstage with Trevor Noah
Image: Blaq Smith

He may have poked fun at her, using the errors in her book as the opening joke in his new comedy show, There's a Gupta on my Stoep, but Trevor Noah made sure to praise Bonang for being a good sport.

After his show on Friday, Trevor posted a message about making history and how he was honoured to be part of the "biggest comedy show SA has ever seen."

He had three comedians warm up the crowds before AKA took to the stage to perform.

"Thank you @akaworldwide for being an amazing surprise guest, and thank you to your lovely lady, the Queen B @bonang_m for knowing how to laugh at yourself despite the haters."

In the skit Trevor poked fun at the errors in Bonang: From A to B and said even though a deputy minister had assaulted a women, Bonang was still the number one trending topic.

So, if anybody thought there was beef, think again.

