South African YouTube sensation Caspar Lee has cracked the nod as head of innovation of a new London-based social media marketing agency.

The YouTube personality and vlogger stole South Africans’ hearts after creating his YouTube channel in 2011‚ and has since amassed a following of over nine million followers across his two channels. He also boasts a whopping 3.7 million followers on Instagram and 4.67 million on Twitter.

At 23‚ Lee will lead the strategic and business direction for Influencer’s clients which include Uber and Badoo.

The company‚ Influencer‚ is a new‚ unique data-driven platform that uses big data to connect brands with content creators with a high social media following.