Cassper Nyovest denies Kalawa Jazmee secured his success

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has denied suggestions that Oskido's popular music label Kalawa Jazmee helped make his career, telling fans that the story of his success as an independent artist should "never ever be told wrong".

The Doc Shebeleza hitmaker has told anyone who will listen that he made his success alone as an independent musician, and once again defended his credentials when a Twitter fans used a tracklist of Cassper's debut album Tsholofelo to suggest that he had help from Oskido and his label.

Besides, featuring a number of Kalawa Jazmee artists on tracks in the album, a disclaimer at the bottom of the listing claims that Kalawa owned portions of the tracks on the list.