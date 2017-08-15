TshisaLIVE

Dumi Masilela’s 3-ton, rotating tombstone cost R160k

15 August 2017 - 10:06 By Chrizelda Kekana
One side of Dumi Masilela's rotating tombstone
Image: Via Twitter

Late Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela was laid to rest this past Saturday and popular tombstone makers Bataung Memorials have explained the inspiration behind the 3-ton, rotating tombstone that cost R160k.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE the company’s CEO Lebohang Khitsane said that his team wanted to come up with a concept that would capture the multi-talented star's personality.

"We wanted to capture who Dumi was to his family, his friends and his fans across different platforms. So the stone was inspired by his multi-talented nature. He was an actor, singer and soccer player, of course in addition to his other life roles like being a husband, son and brother," he said.

The tombstone, which weighs over three tons had to be delivered by a truck and was assembled using a crane.

The headstone rotates so one can see the different talents of the late actor. Lebohang added that they had carved a stone camera, which would face the rotating headstone.

He said the camera symbolised the way Dumi "shared his talents with the world through the camera lense". 

"We work hard to capture the essence of the people whose tombstones we create. Dumi was an amazing young man, so his stone had to have meaning and be amazing," he said.

The popular tombstone makers were also responsible for making Joe Mafela's flashy "living room" tombstone, as well as, a stone with Mount Kilimanjaro features for racing car driver Gugu Zulu, and a gold statue for Mduduzi "Mandoza" Tshabalala. 

Dumi was shot and killed on August 2 during a botched hijacking in Tembisa. 

