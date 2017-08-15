Dumi Masilela’s 3-ton, rotating tombstone cost R160k

Late Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela was laid to rest this past Saturday and popular tombstone makers Bataung Memorials have explained the inspiration behind the 3-ton, rotating tombstone that cost R160k.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE the company’s CEO Lebohang Khitsane said that his team wanted to come up with a concept that would capture the multi-talented star's personality.

"We wanted to capture who Dumi was to his family, his friends and his fans across different platforms. So the stone was inspired by his multi-talented nature. He was an actor, singer and soccer player, of course in addition to his other life roles like being a husband, son and brother," he said.