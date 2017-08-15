TshisaLIVE

'I've overdone the skin lightening,' admits Khanyi Mbau

15 August 2017 - 12:55 By TshisaLIVE
Pictures of Khanyi Mbau with pink skin caused a fuss earlier this year.
Pictures of Khanyi Mbau with pink skin caused a fuss earlier this year.
Image: Via Khanyi Mbau's Instagram

Khanyi Mbau has admitted to "overdoing" her skin lightening treatment, claiming that it has made her "sensitive to sunburning like a white person".

Speaking to fans on video-sharing site Voov recently, Khanyi explained that she had been using skin lightening products for years, which led  leading to her pink complexion. 

"People who (are)  lightening their skins using gallons and overdose on (skin whitening products) glutathione tend to have skin like mine. Pinkish, lightish, like an albino colour," Khanyi said.

She admitted that an overdose of glutathione would not normally result in such pale skin but said that she had overdone it.

"My skin does (have this complexion) because I overdo everything in life. There is no side effects. All it does is make me lighter and it is like having loads of  vitamin C, which means I don't get the flu easily," Khanyi said.

She added that the treatment also made her susceptible to sunburn like a white person.

Khanyi's complexion has sparked debate several times over the last few years, including earlier this year when she uploaded pictures of herself with pink skin. The pictures led to fresh rumours of the star skin bleaching.

Even though she had been lightening her skin for years, Khanyi said  she has never bleached her skin.

"There's this thing where people believe that I bleach my skin. I don't bleach my skin, I lighten it. There is a difference between lightening and bleaching, and people just don't get it," Khanyi said.

Speaking to Phat Joe on East Coast Radio earlier this year, Khanyi explained the difference. 

"Lightening is non-invasive‚ it also boosts your immune system and helps with anti-ageing, " she said. 

Zodwa Wabantu ain't lesbian but she is single

Entertainer Zodwa Wabantu has come out to dismiss reports that she recently admitted to being lesbian and is dating a woman named Thusi. She said ...
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

'We know the truth about Dumi' - star's family hits back at fake reports

Dumi Masilela's family are determined to not let false reports about the star's death and private life ruin his legacy, telling TshisaLIVE that they ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Dumi Masilela’s 3-ton, rotating tombstone cost R160k

Late Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela was laid to rest this past Saturday and popular tombstone makers Bataung Memorials have explained the ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

SA is obsessed with celebs but looks down on artists, says Ntsiki Mazwai

Ntsiki Mazwai has once again lambasted South Africa's "celebrity" culture, claiming that the nation is obsessed with celebs who don't create but only ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Cassper Nyovest denies Kalawa Jazmee secured his success

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has denied suggestions that Oskido's popular music label Kalawa Jazmee helped make his career, telling fans that the story of ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH: Simphiwe Ngema breaks down with grief TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH: Simphiwe Ngema sings at Dumi Masilela's funeral TshisaLIVE
  3. Tumisho Masha flaunts his gal's booty TshisaLIVE
  4. IN PICTURES: Final farewell for Dumi Masilela TshisaLIVE
  5. Caster's love story with her wife: She thought I was a boy TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Fight breaks out after racist spat at Ellis Park (Warning: strong language)
Cape protesters celebrate as court suspends their eviction
X