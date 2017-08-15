'Robert Marawa can't be replaced' - Udo Carelse on his new Metro gig

After an impressive 20 years experience in the broadcast industry, Udo Carelse said joining Metro is his biggest challenge yet and has spoken out against attempting to replace Robert Marawa.

The SABC announced on Monday that Udo and Mpho Maboi would host a show called The Ultimate Sport Show (TUSS) on Metro FM daily from 6pm to 7:30pm.

Speaking to The Drive With Mo Flava & Masechaba Ndlovu, Udo addressed the notion that he is Robert's replacement.

"Can we deal with the big coloured elephant in the room? First of all, nobody will ever replace that man. Robert Marawa, can never and will never be replaced. I've been taking questions for the past, I don't know how long, about me replacing that man. He's a brother, he's a friend, he is a pioneer and he can never be replaced," he said.

He gave an example of Thabo Mbeki and Nelson Mandela, saying that although Mbeki "replaced" Mandela, they will never live up to the same legacies.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE he said that he would find a way to pay homage to Robert's legacy in spite of whatever might have happened between him and the SABC. He also added that he is excited to do the show.

"That show became the pinnacle of sport broadcasting in SA for over a decade and there are standards to be upheld. There's a level of creativity and hard work that is required," he said.

The show replaces what used to be Sports @6 on Metro FM with Robert Marawa. Robert was sacked from Metro FM in July after he refused to go to work over the "unfair suspension" of his producer.

The Ultimate Sport Show will start on August 21.