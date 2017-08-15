Zodwa Wabantu ain't lesbian but she is single

Entertainer Zodwa Wabantu has come out to dismiss reports that she recently admitted to being lesbian and is dating a woman named Thusi. She said that while she is a strong advocate of the LGBTI community, she's attracted to men.

Zodwa told TshisaLIVE that she was aware of reports that quoted her as saying she wants to settle down with a woman.

"Look, as far as relationships are concerned, I am currently single after breaking up with the man I was seeing. I am not attracted to women like that. I have kissed women and I believe there is a picture circulating of me kissing a woman, but it was just a kiss. I kiss a lot of people when I am at events because I am friendly to my fans. But I am not lesbian," she said.