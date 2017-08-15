Zodwa Wabantu ain't lesbian but she is single
Entertainer Zodwa Wabantu has come out to dismiss reports that she recently admitted to being lesbian and is dating a woman named Thusi. She said that while she is a strong advocate of the LGBTI community, she's attracted to men.
Zodwa told TshisaLIVE that she was aware of reports that quoted her as saying she wants to settle down with a woman.
"Look, as far as relationships are concerned, I am currently single after breaking up with the man I was seeing. I am not attracted to women like that. I have kissed women and I believe there is a picture circulating of me kissing a woman, but it was just a kiss. I kiss a lot of people when I am at events because I am friendly to my fans. But I am not lesbian," she said.
So I just read that Zodwa Wabantu is a lesbian and that this woman is her girlfriend. Who knew??? 😨😨😨 pic.twitter.com/xoNS9iG74s— RedLive (@RedLiveRSA) August 10, 2017
The entertainer explained that she had a lot of friends who belonged to the LGBTI community, whom she loves dearly. She also explained said she was single because she was "intimidating" to her ex.
"My schedule and change in financial standing became too much for him. I think he was intimidated and I also can't have a man who thinks it's okay for me to just give him money. No matter how much money I make, I still needed him to be a man in the relationship. So I was sad when he told me we had drifted away but I wasn't willing to buy love," she explained.
Zodwa burst into the spotlight for her lit dance moves like Vosho, her skimpy outfits and openly admitting to not wearing underwear.
