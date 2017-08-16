TshisaLIVE

Boity has a stinging clapback for 'unrelaxed' hair critics

16 August 2017 - 15:05 By TshisaLIVE
Boity has some strong words for hair critics.
It's no secret that Boity Thulo isn't shy to speak her mind, especially when it involves setting haters straight on social media. 

The TV personality recently had some stinging words for criticism about her natural hair. 

It all started when Boity shared a picture of herself from a photoshoot. 

While many of her 1.4 million followers on Twitter complimented Boity on how beautiful she looked, there were a few people who pointed out that her was "unrelaxed". 

She didn't take lightly to the comments and hit back with a whole lot of spice. 

