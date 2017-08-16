Boity has a stinging clapback for 'unrelaxed' hair critics
It's no secret that Boity Thulo isn't shy to speak her mind, especially when it involves setting haters straight on social media.
The TV personality recently had some stinging words for criticism about her natural hair.
It all started when Boity shared a picture of herself from a photoshoot.
And the journey finally begins... ✨ #OwnYourThrone👑 pic.twitter.com/BAubg4TEZx— Boity Thulo (@Boity) August 15, 2017
While many of her 1.4 million followers on Twitter complimented Boity on how beautiful she looked, there were a few people who pointed out that her was "unrelaxed".
She didn't take lightly to the comments and hit back with a whole lot of spice.
Some peeps came at me cuz my hair looks so "unrelaxed" (natural) in the pic I posted. Lol. Ya'll can keep your "westernized" hair. ✌🏾— Boity Thulo (@Boity) August 15, 2017
Guys, ya'll need to do whatever TF your heart desires. As long as you are not intentionally harming another being in the process. #LiveBruh😜— Boity Thulo (@Boity) August 15, 2017
