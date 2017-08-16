Unathi Msengana reveals the real inspiration behind her weight-loss

Watching Unathi Msengana's weight-loss journey has been nothing short of an inspiration for women across SA, and the singer has revealed that one of the reasons she began her journey was "disrespectful women throwing" themselves at her man.

Although she made it clear that having other women throw themselves at her husband was not the final push, she mentioned it as one of three main reasons she began shedding off the extra kilos to Anele on Real Talk with Anele.

"Rock bottom was not the comments or the disrespectful women who just threw themselves at my man, it was being two digits away from triple digits. I couldn't have that," she said.

The sexy mother of two, explained that her turning point was being two digits away from weighing 100 kg set her in motion.

Unathi went from weighing 98 kg to losing over 30 kg and has openly documented her journey on social media to inspire other women to see. She has also spoken out about the body shaming she has experienced and her plans to write a book.

Watch the rest of the interview here: