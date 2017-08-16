TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Cassper tells US radio host Charlamagne 'he's a big deal' to his fans

16 August 2017 - 12:01 By TshisaLIVE
Rapper Cassper Nyovest represented SA on Charlamagne's radio show
Image: Via Cassper Nyovest Instagram

Rapper Cassper Nyovest became the first South African hip-hop artist to bag an interview on Charlamagne's Breakfast Club radio show and oozed patriotism as he spoke about his African dream and how he is a "big deal" to his people.

The US hip-hop radio host said it was important to get Cassper's name right because the last time he referred to Cassper as "some artist from Africa."

Cassper said his fans had to defend him because to them he is a big deal in South Africa. 

"It became a big deal for us when [I was just referred to as "some artist from Africa"], so for my people it came off as a bit disrespectful. Because, for them, I am a big deal and they had to defend me," he said.

He also told Charlamagne that he is "the first name that comes up" when people ask "who's the biggest rapper in SA?"

Charlamagne said he first heard of Cassper and had mentioned him as the "African artist" who allegedly stole the idea of a floating stage from Kanye West back in 2016. Cassper also took the moment to clarify that he did the floating stage first and therefore could not have stolen the idea.

The rapper went into the struggles of getting sponsorship and said he has learnt that he doesn't need to "impress" America to be great.

"I just want to change the mentality of African kids. Where I am from, we tend to compare our greatness to Americans. It's like a compliment when someone says to you "You are like the Kanye West of Africa". But I want them to know, you don't have to got to America, you can be whoever you need to be. Now I just want to be Cassper Nyovest of the world," he said.

Watch the rest of the interview here:

