Babes Wodumo 'distributed flyers' before stardom

17 August 2017 - 08:00 By TshisaLIVE
Ayanda Ncwane reflects on Babes Wodumo's success story.
Ayanda Ncwane reflects on Babes Wodumo's success story.
Image: Via Instagram

Contrary to belief Babes Wodumo has been hustling hard behind the scenes and didn't just become an 'overnight success'. 

Before the bright lights of stardom, Babes distributed flyers for late gospel star, Sfiso Ncwane.

Taking to social media, Sfiso's widow, Ayanda took a trip down memory lane to reflect on Babes' journey to the top.

"They call you Babes Wodumo, I still call her Bongekile, my daughter. This girl served under mine and my late husband's company, working every day tirelessly with passion and hope that one day she will become a star she is today," said Ayanda. 

Ayanda also set the record straight on commentary that Babes became a star overnight with her hit track Wololo. 

"Just so you know, Babes Wodumo is not an overnight success, she served under my leadership at my office, distributing flyers and doing real work at office as we were organizing gospel events, yes gospel events. 

"God remembered her and she is now reaping her fruits of serving, she did not just fall into luck, she served and was patient for her time. I wish one day someone will tell your real story babegal," she added. 

