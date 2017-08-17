Emtee's 'paranoid' about his financial future

Emtee has revealed that one of his biggest concerns is being able to secure his future and despite belief he saves, and invests money.

Speaking on The Drive With Mo Flava & Masechaba Ndlovu, the rapper said he doesn't want to find himself without money and therefore has become smart with ways to save for the future.

"I've always been paranoid about my future [where money is concerned]. I always have a plan B. I grew up in Jo'burg in the streets, so that has helped me understand that one always needs to have a plan B or C and even Z if you can. I am investing, putting money away, I have a company... You know, I am a shareholder and I'm doing it the business way," he said.

The rapper, whose latest single Ghetto Hero has received general acclaim and radio airplay, said his album is almost ready. He added that more than seeing a hero in other people, he sees himself as his own saviour.

"Except people like Nelson Mandela and Steve Biko that I looked up to. I am my own hero. I've survived so much. I shouldn't even be here. I have even surprised myself, because there was a time when people doubted me and you start believing them, thinking maybe they are right. But I have had to take myself out of situations by myself, so I saved myself," he said.