IN MEMES: Eish! Diski Diva fans are gatvol of Kia’s antics
Forget Sibongile for just a moment, Kia Ntshole is the new diva fans love to hate, with her antics frustrating and angering fans of popular reality show Diski Divas on Wednesday evening.
The wife of retired Chippa United defender Mbuyiselo Sambu was at the centre of all the drama on Wednesday night's episode, getting into arguments with diva Thatho over her past relationships and irritating some of the other women on the show.
Her antics caused a frenzy among fans who took to social media to vent their frustration and called for her to be axed or replaced.
Whenever Kia speaks I just wanna say #DiskiDivas pic.twitter.com/vCCO8BU9S2— Nomthandazo (@LerratoMnisi) August 16, 2017
They should've chopped Kia 😒 #DiskiDivas pic.twitter.com/8IY099y138— Claudia Motaung (@Ndela_) August 17, 2017
Kia is jealous of uThato, Sbongile thinks uThato is gonna take her man, hence the resentment #DiskiDivas pic.twitter.com/lyE9l48cdS— develiselaya (@_Jabulile_M) August 16, 2017
#DiskiDivas..Some1 needs to put Kea in hee lane...like really pic.twitter.com/54VqU5SliN— Pam (@Pam76999006) August 16, 2017
Why does Kia care so much about who's the father of Thato's kid what will she do after knowing who is it judge her as usual. #DiskiDivas pic.twitter.com/2hA5FD3dIU— SIBONGILE NTULI🇿🇦 (@Sibongile_Dust) August 16, 2017
Kea thnks she's beta than othas,Bt u'r all here cz u slept with soccer players! No higher qualification #DiskiDivas pic.twitter.com/o6zAACwOiG— UNsigned|RayHarvest® (@RaymondHarvest) August 16, 2017
Me tryna understand why & how did Kea come back!— Ofentse NakediGreen (@MissNakediGreen) August 16, 2017
#DiskiDivas pic.twitter.com/7WuNVACo3q
Kia needs Wendy Parker!!!!— Mmami (@BabyLipz6752) August 16, 2017
Insensitive fool#BringBackWendy#DiskiDivas
Bamo llesitse hanyane last season nxa!!!!
After quickly got over Kia and moved on to praising Thandeka Nhleko. The former wife to retired Kaizer Chiefs striker Nkosinathi Nhleko won over fans with her style and grace.
Thandeka Mokoena a true definition of a lady ....eseng bo Mrs im trying too hard to stay relevant #DiskiDivas pic.twitter.com/2evhiQaDlU— Thandeka Mani (@Ms_Mani20) August 16, 2017
#DiskiDivas can someone just give Thandeka some respect (She's a lady out of all 5 of them) pic.twitter.com/I9dhOeOXJo— Tholukuthi Hi (@mzerakababalo) August 16, 2017
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP