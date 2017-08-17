TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: Eish! Diski Diva fans are gatvol of Kia’s antics

17 August 2017 - 09:57 By TshisaLIVE
Diski Diva Kia Ntshole's antics caused a fuss on social media.
Diski Diva Kia Ntshole's antics caused a fuss on social media.
Image: Via Kia's Instagram

Forget Sibongile for just a moment, Kia Ntshole is the new diva fans love to hate, with her antics frustrating and angering fans of popular reality show Diski Divas on Wednesday evening.

The wife of retired Chippa United defender Mbuyiselo Sambu was at the centre of all the drama on Wednesday night's episode, getting into arguments with diva Thatho over her past relationships and irritating some of the other women on the show.

Her antics caused a frenzy among fans who took to social media to vent their frustration and called for her to be axed or replaced.

After quickly got over Kia and moved on to praising Thandeka Nhleko. The former wife to retired Kaizer Chiefs striker Nkosinathi Nhleko won over fans with her style and grace. 

