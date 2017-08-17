IN MEMES: Eish! Diski Diva fans are gatvol of Kia’s antics

Forget Sibongile for just a moment, Kia Ntshole is the new diva fans love to hate, with her antics frustrating and angering fans of popular reality show Diski Divas on Wednesday evening.

The wife of retired Chippa United defender Mbuyiselo Sambu was at the centre of all the drama on Wednesday night's episode, getting into arguments with diva Thatho over her past relationships and irritating some of the other women on the show.

Her antics caused a frenzy among fans who took to social media to vent their frustration and called for her to be axed or replaced.