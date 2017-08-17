TshisaLIVE

Nomzamo Mbatha bounces back from health scare

17 August 2017 - 11:55 By TshisaLIVE
Actress Nomzamo Mbatha is doing much better.
Actress Nomzamo Mbatha is doing much better.
Image: Via Instagram

Actress Nomzamo Mbatha is back to her ol' self and has  been given a clean bill of health after suffering from decompression sickness on a long distance flight last week, which resulted in her needing oxygen. 

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, her manager Pumza Nohashe said Nomzamo is in "outstanding health". 

"Nomzamo Mbatha has fully recovered from a decompression sickness, which occurs due to various altitude exposures. The British Airways attending staff were swift in their assistance and upon landing in Johannesburg she was cleared by a medical doctor to be in good health," she said.

Nomzamo also took to social media to detail the scary experience, which was apparently caused by exhaustion. 

"On my flight back from New York last week I had a terrible health scare on the plane that had me breathing through an oxygen tank and having to lay on the floor whilst being 10 hours away from home. This was exhaustion and my body screaming for help," she said. 

Nomzamo said she decided to put her health first and had to cancel a trip to London for the African Pride Awards on Sunday.  

Even though Nomzamo was unfortunately not able to attend the awards ceremony, she was proud to have scooped an award in the Outstanding In Film (Africa) Category. 

"Thank you for voting and being relentless in your support and abundant love that you show this crazy girl," she said. 

 

IN MEMES: Eish! Diski Diva fans are gatvol of Kia’s antics

Forget Sibongile for just a moment, Kia Ntshole is the new diva fans love to hate, with her antics frustrating and angering fans of popular reality ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Babes Wodumo 'distributed flyers' before stardom

Contrary to belief Babes Wodumo has been hustling hard behind the scenes and didn't just become an 'overnight success'.  Before the bright lights of ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

'It will help save people's lives'- Oros Mampofu on new flick

After playing a character on Skeem Saam that made young people aware of the dangers of alcohol, actor Oros Mampofu is now back with a edu-tainment ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Traffic officer nabbed for allegedly taking R40 bribe from taxi driver

A 55-year-old traffic officer attached to the Gauteng Traffic Department has been arrested for allegedly taking a R40 bribe from a taxi driver.
News
17 hours ago

Mpho Maboi is happy to have a sport show that's 'for women all year round'

Sport presenter Mpho Maboi has shared her delight at being part of a solution when it comes to making platforms available to discuss all issues ...
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. 'We know the truth about Dumi' - star's family hits back at fake reports TshisaLIVE
  2. Dumi Masilela’s 3-ton, rotating tombstone cost R160k TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH: Simphiwe Ngema breaks down with grief TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH: Simphiwe Ngema sings at Dumi Masilela's funeral TshisaLIVE
  5. This is how Caster Semenya handled her dad when he told her to wear dresses TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

This metro cop loves the sound of a roaring AMG
Woman flees with entire petrol pump at filling station
X