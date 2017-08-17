Nomzamo Mbatha bounces back from health scare

Actress Nomzamo Mbatha is back to her ol' self and has been given a clean bill of health after suffering from decompression sickness on a long distance flight last week, which resulted in her needing oxygen.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, her manager Pumza Nohashe said Nomzamo is in "outstanding health".

"Nomzamo Mbatha has fully recovered from a decompression sickness, which occurs due to various altitude exposures. The British Airways attending staff were swift in their assistance and upon landing in Johannesburg she was cleared by a medical doctor to be in good health," she said.

Nomzamo also took to social media to detail the scary experience, which was apparently caused by exhaustion.

"On my flight back from New York last week I had a terrible health scare on the plane that had me breathing through an oxygen tank and having to lay on the floor whilst being 10 hours away from home. This was exhaustion and my body screaming for help," she said.

Nomzamo said she decided to put her health first and had to cancel a trip to London for the African Pride Awards on Sunday.

Even though Nomzamo was unfortunately not able to attend the awards ceremony, she was proud to have scooped an award in the Outstanding In Film (Africa) Category.

"Thank you for voting and being relentless in your support and abundant love that you show this crazy girl," she said.