TshisaLIVE

Three suspects arrested in connection with Dumi Masilela murder

17 August 2017 - 12:57 By Kyle Zeeman
Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela died in an attempted hijacking earlier this month.
Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela died in an attempted hijacking earlier this month.

Police have confirmed to TshisaLIVE that three men have been arrested in connection with the attempted hijacking of late Rhythm City star Dumi Masilela which saw the actor gunned down and later die of his injuries.

Police spokesperson Lungelo Dlamini said that three suspects had been arrested in connection with the vehicle used in the hijacking but refused to comment further.

"There are three suspects who have been arrested and at this stage these are linked to a  hijacked vehicle that was used during the shooting incident which resulted in the death of Dumi Masilela," Dlamini said.

The arrests were also announced by police minister Fikile Mbalula at a press briefing on Thursday morning.

Officials confirmed to TshisaLIVE earlier this week that a man had been held in police custody on suspicion of being involved in the Dumi murder as well as other crimes.

Masilela had parked on a road in Tembisa on August 2 when a black Jeep approached his car.  As he tried to drive away, he was shot once. He drove himself halfway to hospital where he underwent surgery. He was later declared dead.

READ MORE:

'We know the truth about Dumi' - star's family hits back at fake reports

Dumi Masilela's family are determined to not let false reports about the star's death and private life ruin his legacy, telling TshisaLIVE that they ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Dumi Masilela’s 3-ton, rotating tombstone cost R160k

Late Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela was laid to rest this past Saturday and popular tombstone makers Bataung Memorials have explained the ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Cops hold man over Dumi Masilela murder

Officials have confirmed to TshisaLIVE that a man is being held in police custody for allegedly being involved in the murder of Dumi Masilela, as ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Mandisa Mkhize sends heartfelt tribute to Simz Ngema

Senzo Meyiwa's widow, Mandisa Mkhize who herself has felt the pain of losing a husband, had some words of encouragement for Simphiwe Ngema.  Taking ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

WATCH: Simphiwe Ngema breaks down with grief

Dumi Masilela's widow and actress Simphiwe Ngema was overcome with emotion and struggled to say her final goodbye to her husband.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

IN PICTURES: Final farewell for Dumi Masilela

Those close to Dumi Masilela struggled to fight back tears as he was laid to rest at Zuurfontein Cemetery on Saturday afternoon.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Most read

  1. 'We know the truth about Dumi' - star's family hits back at fake reports TshisaLIVE
  2. Dumi Masilela’s 3-ton, rotating tombstone cost R160k TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH: Simphiwe Ngema breaks down with grief TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH: Simphiwe Ngema sings at Dumi Masilela's funeral TshisaLIVE
  5. This is how Caster Semenya handled her dad when he told her to wear dresses TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

This metro cop loves the sound of a roaring AMG
Woman flees with entire petrol pump at filling station
X