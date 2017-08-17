Three suspects arrested in connection with Dumi Masilela murder

Police have confirmed to TshisaLIVE that three men have been arrested in connection with the attempted hijacking of late Rhythm City star Dumi Masilela which saw the actor gunned down and later die of his injuries.

Police spokesperson Lungelo Dlamini said that three suspects had been arrested in connection with the vehicle used in the hijacking but refused to comment further.

"There are three suspects who have been arrested and at this stage these are linked to a hijacked vehicle that was used during the shooting incident which resulted in the death of Dumi Masilela," Dlamini said.

The arrests were also announced by police minister Fikile Mbalula at a press briefing on Thursday morning.

Officials confirmed to TshisaLIVE earlier this week that a man had been held in police custody on suspicion of being involved in the Dumi murder as well as other crimes.

Masilela had parked on a road in Tembisa on August 2 when a black Jeep approached his car. As he tried to drive away, he was shot once. He drove himself halfway to hospital where he underwent surgery. He was later declared dead.

READ MORE: