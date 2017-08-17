Twitter is ready to crown Kuhle Adams as the next MTV VJ

Last night the top three contestants for the 2017 MTV VJ Search were announced and although they all have a firm fan following, 21-year-old Kuhle Adams seems to have already won over Twitter.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE Kuhle expressed her joy at the "overwhelming" support she has received, which has given her the confidence to believe she has a future in the industry whether she wins or not.

"It’s overwhelming! It still has not sunk in that I have made it this far. I’m very grateful for the support I have been receiving, it’s motivating me to push even more and go all the way. I know this competition will open more doors for me whether I take it or not," she said.

The final year student at the University of Cape Town, was born and raised in Port Elizabeth. She said that even though she plans on moving to Johannesburg after completing her studies, if she wins the move will be fast tracked.

"I hope I do take it. I believe I will. This is something I have always wanted to do. My hunger for it is the driving force behind my determination. I will be moving straight to Johannesburg! Well, it depends on how it goes but otherwise I do plan to finish my degree, it’s my final year so I’m looking forward to that. When I win, I’ll take on my duties as the new VJ. If I don’t win I’ll take advantage of all the opportunities that will come my way because of this competition," she said.

The MTV VJ Search has launched the careers of many celebrities including Sizwe Dhlomo and Nomuzi Mabena.