'Are you crazy?'- Cassper lambastes tweleb's call for more violence in rap

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has slammed claims that SA hip-hop needed more violent feuds, telling a popular tweleb that the suggestion was infuriating and "f**kin irresponsible".

Cassper's anger started when blogger and social media commentator Kholisa 'JustKholii' Skweyiya took to Twitter to claim that hip-hop needed "real violence or gang war" to improve the quality of the music being put out by rappers.

"We need a hip-hop beef in SA where there's real violence or gang war. Then you will see people really spitting. Culture appreciated," Kholisa wrote in a tweet that was later deleted.

While the tweet sparked a debate that Kholisa later said he was hoping to achieve with the controversial statement, it didn't stop Cassper from launching a scathing attack on the remarks.

The Tito Mboweni hitmaker didn't mince his words, lashing out at Kholisa and labelling his stance as "f**kin irresponsible".