'Are you crazy?'- Cassper lambastes tweleb's call for more violence in rap
Rapper Cassper Nyovest has slammed claims that SA hip-hop needed more violent feuds, telling a popular tweleb that the suggestion was infuriating and "f**kin irresponsible".
Cassper's anger started when blogger and social media commentator Kholisa 'JustKholii' Skweyiya took to Twitter to claim that hip-hop needed "real violence or gang war" to improve the quality of the music being put out by rappers.
"We need a hip-hop beef in SA where there's real violence or gang war. Then you will see people really spitting. Culture appreciated," Kholisa wrote in a tweet that was later deleted.
While the tweet sparked a debate that Kholisa later said he was hoping to achieve with the controversial statement, it didn't stop Cassper from launching a scathing attack on the remarks.
The Tito Mboweni hitmaker didn't mince his words, lashing out at Kholisa and labelling his stance as "f**kin irresponsible".
You just all lost credibility. O sthepa. Sematla!! This is why they should never make stupid people famous!!! Fuckin irresponsible!!!Idiot!! https://t.co/FYNswF3c7c— Thuto the album out (@CassperNyovest) August 17, 2017
.@JustKholii_ went on 2 delete this stupid tweet. It infuriates me to see shit like this. This is the type of idiots kids follow on twitter? pic.twitter.com/5VJ5duTH6h— Thuto the album out (@CassperNyovest) August 17, 2017
Cassper also slammed those who encouraged debate on the topic, asking if they thought life was a joke.
We need to discuss killing each other just to prove who makes better rap music? Do you know how powerful our influence is? Are you crazy? https://t.co/RZ45SkyXpX— Thuto the album out (@CassperNyovest) August 17, 2017
I have kids to teach & y'all think this life thing is a joke. When was the last time you read up on the senseless violence in our country? https://t.co/6UK22KCeB5— Thuto the album out (@CassperNyovest) August 17, 2017
I'm starting to think some people will not stop at anything to be considered cool.— Thuto the album out (@CassperNyovest) August 17, 2017
The rapper claimed that the only thing hip-hop needed was support.
All SA hip hop needs is your love & support. The fans!!! Music compilers!!! Agencies!!! We need you!!! We can make history!!! Together!!!— Thuto the album out (@CassperNyovest) August 17, 2017
