DJ Black Coffee about his 18-year-old son: 'He became my motivation'

DJ Black Coffee has revealed how having his 18-year-old son at just 23 years old, motivated him to chase his dreams, despite all the odds being against him.

The world-renowned DJ shared a heart warming tribute to his son, Esona who celebrates his birthday today, and reflected on the journey of how he became a dad for the first time.

Black Coffee said even though he was a student and unemployed at the time, his son's birth was one of the happiest days of his life.

"I was only 23 when he was born...even though all the odds were against me...being a student and no job this was one of the happiest days of my life. His Mother named him Esona Sinokuhle, his grandmother named him Mava, his unofficial name that I gave him was Mcebo for he became my motivation and the reason I woke up and chased all of my dreams I definitely didn't want him to grow up like I did," he wrote.

Black Coffee went on to give his son invaluable life advice for the future.

"Enjoy life my son, start whatever it is you want to do, don't wait, make mistakes, grow, learn, love unconditionally, laugh, fight for what's right, forgive, lead, hug, cry, never conform, stay woke, don't keep negative people in your space, read, take walks, love yourself, enjoy your own company, celebrate all victories big or small and most importantly remember to stay close to God ask him to always lead your way," he wrote.

Black Coffee who is married to actress Enhle Mbali has two younger sons with her.