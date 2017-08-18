TshisaLIVE

DJ Maphorisa on a mission to take SA sounds to America

18 August 2017 - 09:00 By Kyle Zeeman
DJ Maphorisa will light up the stage at the One Africa Music Festival in New York this weekend.
Award-winning artist and record producer Themba "DJ Maphorisa" Sekowe is set to fly the South African flag high when he takes to the stage at the One Africa Music Festival in New York this weekend.

Maphorisa will share the stage with local rapper Cassper Nyovest and international heavyweights Jidenna, Wizkid and Wale.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Maphorisa said that he was planning to wow audiences with South African sounds like those found in the popular house genre, gqom. 

"It is always an honour to represent South Africa and Africa when I travel to places outside of the continent. It's cool to play to audiences that may have never heard this kind of music. Like gqom for example: When you play it they have no idea what they're hearing but they can't help but move to it," Maphorisa said.

Maphorisa is no stranger to international audiences, having worked with the likes of Drake, Major Lazer and performing in several countries around the world. He said that playing overseas was an exciting experience that constantly blew his mind.

 "The audiences are just different (to those in South Africa). People in the diaspora and outside of the continent are very interested in African sounds. It's really cool to see so many people show so much love and passion for what we're doing.

