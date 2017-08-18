Local film re-ignites Oros Mampofu's passion for music

Actor Oros Mampofu's skills have seen him become a household name but the multi-talented actor says his strongest form of expression remains music and his latest film character has re-ignited his passion.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE Oros said he had an amazing time playing the role of Mandla in the educational local film,The Lucky Specials. He said that playing a leader of a band was a 'close to home' experience.

"I must say playing Mandla reminded me so much my own love for music. Growing up in the church my strongest form of expression, believe it or not, is music. The movie actually reignited my love for music," he said.

In the movie, he's a guitarist and a star wanna-be whose passion for music gets him through a tough time. Mandla dreams of making it in music but gets infected with TB, while working in the mines to make ends meet.

Oros has slayed most roles he's played including Phila on Mzansi Magic's Igazi and the charming Jama Kekana on the popular soapie Skeem Saam.

He wouldn't reveal if he would be releasing his own music but he explained he did not take the power of music for granted. Growing up as a 'pk', (pastor's kid) Oros' interest in music is quite old and can play the guitar

"Music is such a powerful tool to speak to people. It's a universal language that people can't just misuse. If one does music, it must be because they have something to say and it need to be authentic," he said.