Minnie Dlamini promises 'outfit surprise' at her white wedding

18 August 2017 - 12:27 By TshisaLIVE
Minnie Dlamini is set to be tie the knot next month.
Image: Via Minnie's Instagram

Actress and TV personality Minnie Dlamini is counting down the days until her white wedding, revealing she will be wearing something fans have never seen her in before.

"I cannot wait for my upcoming white wedding and to share it with South Africa. Without giving too much away, my wedding dress is something you have never seen me in," Minnie told Sowetan.

Careful not to spill too much information, Minnie said she wanted fans to see a different side of her.

"I'm in a red carpet dress almost every week. So I wanted people to see me in a different light. So this is exactly what my wedding dress is going to be," she teased.

Minnie and her hubby Quinton Jones tied the knot in a colourful traditional ceremony last month and will be celebrating their white wedding next month. Their wedding will be documented for a TV special called Minnie Dlamini: Becoming Mrs Jones to be hosted on Vuzu Amp shortly after the wedding .

Reflecting on the last few months, Minnie said that she was surrounded by a feeling of happiness and love.

"It's been an incredible year. A lot of firsts and new things for me happened. I'm just excited about a year of happiness and love. My traditional wedding has been my highlight," she said.

Speaking to Tshisalive earlier this year, a source close to Minnie said that the star had taken control of the wedding plans to make sure it was a day she would never forget.

"Minnie has taken charge of the planning. She is very involved. She's not the kind of bride that is just going to have someone do everything. This is her big day and she wants to have personal touches on everything," said the source.

 

