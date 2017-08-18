Mshoza to her man: 'I love the way you love and respect me'

It's no secret that songstress Mshoza has been through the most when it comes to relationships, however she has buried all of that safely in the past.

The singer, who is evidently besotted with her beau Thuthukani Mvula, took to social media to gush over the way he treats her.

"I love the way you love and respect me. I don't know what tomorrow holds for me but I'm glad I have you in my life Mvula," she said.

Mshoza added that her man gave her hope and has impeccable morals.

Mshoza added that her man gave her hope and has impeccable morals.

"A man that gives hope when I feel it's impossible... a man that has never in his life beat a woman up. Keep it decent and respectful forever my nunu," she said.

Mshoza started dating Thuthukani at the end of last year after she got out of an alleged abusive relationship.

Speaking to Drum magazine last year Mshoza said that during one altercation with her abusive ex-boyfriend, she thought she was going to lose her life.

"He is this strong and tall person and I'm tiny. I really thought he was going to kill me," she told the local publication.

After getting out of the relationship Mshoza was reluctant to date again, however Thutukani restored her faith in love. #LoveWins