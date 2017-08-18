Rhythm City to 'honour' Dumi Masilela legacy with final TV send off

Writers and producers at e.tv's popular soapie Rhythm City are set to meet in the next few days to discuss how they will write late actor Dumi Masilela's character out of the series, following his death earlier this month.

Dumi, who played the role of Sifiso Ngema on the soapie died after being shot in an attempted hijacking on August 2 in Tembisa. His death sent shockwaves across the country and led to tributes from many fans of the show who had come to know Dumi from his time on the soapie.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Rhythm City spokesperson Joe Strydom said the soapie's creators had not yet decided what they would do with Dumi's character but wanted to make sure it was reflective of his legacy.

"It hasn't been decided how Dumi will exit the show. There have been discussions but it will most likely be decided at an upcoming production meeting. They will come up with scenarios and ideas and then decide on the best way forward. We want to make sure that it honours Dumi's legacy," Joe said.

The show's publicist Mpumi Phillips said producers had "discussed a number of possibilities" but decided to keep Dumi on screen in his current storyline until October.

She also defended their decision to not cut Dumi's scenes from their episodes after his death, saying they wanted to celebrate his life.

"We didn't want to hide his talent. This was who he was and we need to celebrate the talent he was. We could not just erase him from everything when he was an important part of the show. We are making sure we can pay proper tribute to that legacy with a great send off," Mpumi added.

READ MORE: