'She didn't know' - Cassper tells Charlamagne about cheating on Boity

Rapper Cassper was put on the spot about cheating on his ex-girlfriend Boity Thulo when chatting to US radio host Charlamagne on the Breakfast Show. The radio host quizzed him about the song, I Wasn't Ready For You, and Cassper had to explain what happened.

"I was losing my mind. That's when I was jaded. I didn't hurt her as much. She didn't know that [I was cheating on her]. She only heard on the song. I didn't have anywhere else to go [with the side chicks]. My house was very comfortable and I just felt like I want to enjoy my house. Anyway, they didn't sleep the whole night. It was only a few hours," said Cassper.

Cassper released his Thuto album in May and said after Boity heard the song, she said she had no idea that he had been cheating on her.

"She heard it when the album came out and she was like,' I never knew that you were cheating on me.' And I said I had to exaggerate a bit just so that the song [works]," Cassper said.

In the lyrics, Cassper admitted to cheating.

"I started giving the side bitches your side of the bed. That was shit so disrespectful and I didn’t have an excuse."

Cassper went on to say he was happy Boity had found someone else and he hoped that guy treated her right.

Watch the rest of the interview here: