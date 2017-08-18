SNAPS: Inside Toll Ass Mo & his wifey's baecation

While the rest of us are freezing in Mzansi, Toll Ass Mo and his wife Mome, are soaking up the sun in Thailand.

The lovebirds jetted off to island paradise earlier this week. And, judging by their snaps and videos, they're having the time of their lives.

In one of the videos Mome shared, she could be seen teaching a group of Thai dancers how to get down...Mzansi style.

Check out these snaps: