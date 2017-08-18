TshisaLIVE

SNAPS: Inside Toll Ass Mo & his wifey's baecation

18 August 2017 - 13:00 By TshisaLIVE
Toll Ass Mo and his wifey, Mome have a blast in Thailand.
Image: Via Instagram

While the rest of us are freezing in Mzansi, Toll Ass Mo and his wife Mome, are soaking up the sun in Thailand. 

The lovebirds jetted off to island paradise earlier this week. And, judging by their snaps and videos, they're having the time of their lives. 

In one of the videos Mome shared, she could be seen teaching a group of Thai dancers how to get down...Mzansi style. 

Check out these snaps: 

Teaching the thai girl how to #sebenzamosadi

A post shared by Mrs Mome Nale Mahlangu (@mrs_mome) on

🍻

A post shared by Mrs Mome Nale Mahlangu (@mrs_mome) on

💟💝💞💘💕 .... #mahlanguville

A post shared by Mrs Mome Nale Mahlangu (@mrs_mome) on

His coming with to SA😂😂😂 #Phuketnightlife #mommydaddycae

A post shared by Mrs Mome Nale Mahlangu (@mrs_mome) on

