SNAPS: Letoya Makhene's in the final stretch of her pregnancy

18 August 2017 - 08:00 By TshisaLIVE
Letoya Makhene's son could arrive any day now.
Letoya Makhene's son could arrive any day now.
Image: Via Instagram

Actress Letoya Makhene has got that pregnancy glow and is counting down the days to her baby's arrival. 

The Generations: The Legacy actress revealed earlier this month that she is expecting her a bundle of joy with her boyfriend, Tshepo Leeuw. 

Although Letoya did not reveal her due date she did say she was in her third trimester.

During a reveal interview with Drum magazine earlier this month, Letoya said even though the baby came as a surprise, they could not wait for him to join their brood.  

"This young soul I'm carrying is a beautiful surprise. We spoke of him when we discussed our plans of marriage, children and our future," she said.

And this hot mama-to-be has been enjoying every moment of her pregnancy:

Good morning 🌷

A post shared by Dr Makhene (@letoyamakhene) on

#fbf Thokozani 👏🏾👏🏾 Daughter of a Swati Queen 👸🏽🇸🇿

A post shared by Dr Makhene (@letoyamakhene) on

#ItsNotAThrowback 😂 @drum_magazine On shelves now!!! 🍼 #MyFitPregnancy 👼🏾

A post shared by Dr Makhene (@letoyamakhene) on

