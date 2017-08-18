SNAPS: Letoya Makhene's in the final stretch of her pregnancy
18 August 2017 - 08:00
Actress Letoya Makhene has got that pregnancy glow and is counting down the days to her baby's arrival.
The Generations: The Legacy actress revealed earlier this month that she is expecting her a bundle of joy with her boyfriend, Tshepo Leeuw.
Although Letoya did not reveal her due date she did say she was in her third trimester.
During a reveal interview with Drum magazine earlier this month, Letoya said even though the baby came as a surprise, they could not wait for him to join their brood.
"This young soul I'm carrying is a beautiful surprise. We spoke of him when we discussed our plans of marriage, children and our future," she said.
And this hot mama-to-be has been enjoying every moment of her pregnancy:
