Somizi to release braille version of hit memoir

Somizi is set to introduce his hit memoir Dominoes: Unbreakable Spirit to a new audience after apparently striking a deal to release the book in braille.

He announced the news on his Metro FM breakfast show with DJ Fresh this week, explaining that the idea came from meeting a blind listener who regularly contributed to the show.

"Our friendship has inspired me. And Senzo will help me to reproduce my book in braille. I am done (excited)," Somizi said.

He did not reveal much detail on the release but said that he was excited by the partnership with Senzo and project.

"You would swear we were seperated at birth, in terms of personality and energy and everything... I am excited about this friendship," Somizi said

Somizi's decision was applauded by Fresh and the rest of the team.

The news comes as Dominoes: Unbreakable Spirit continues to top the best sellers list at local bookstores. A second production run of the book was released earlier this month after it apparently sold out across the country within days of its release.

According to Sowetan, Somizi is also working on releasing the book overseas, with a book launch in America on the cards.