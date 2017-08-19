WATCH: Bonang says she retracted her book 'to keep these people quiet'

Bonang "Queen B" Matheba has spoken out on why she retracted her book.

During her TV show on Vuzu Amp called Being Bonang, she said she had instructed the publishers to republish her book because of "what people thought was wrong with it".

It seems Bonang simply does not see anything wrong with her book even after social media users pointed out factual and grammatical errors in her memoirs, titled Bonang From A to B.

She is heard in the video clip saying: "So there was drama surrounding my book, so I said, you know what, in order to keep these people quiet, let’s take this book back, reprint it and fix the things they thought were wrong with the book and re-release it.

"It’s going to be a brand-new edition coming out at the end of this particular week. My book tour starts again and I think it’s so awesome that my fans have been supportive. I’m so excited. I think there is a reason why everything happens. Now the book is even better."